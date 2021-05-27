DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post $240.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.29 million. DraftKings posted sales of $70.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 239.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

DKNG stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,904,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,064,961. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

