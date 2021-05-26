Crown Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $2.66 million and $4,590.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,530.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $716.24 or 0.01908427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.00459066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004178 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,263,084 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

