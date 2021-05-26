NEXT Trading 91.9% Higher Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $834,270.02 and $1,250.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 91.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.00487253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000225 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.