adToken (ADT) Hits Market Capitalization of $593,264.10

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, adToken has traded 2% lower against the dollar. adToken has a market capitalization of $593,264.10 and approximately $1,430.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00082269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00992073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.70 or 0.09743293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00091842 BTC.

About adToken

adToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.