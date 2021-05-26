Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to report sales of $12.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.43 million to $12.60 million. Genasys reported sales of $11.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.68 million to $46.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $54.33 million, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $54.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 170,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,443. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $188.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Genasys by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 172,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Genasys by 663.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genasys by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74,026 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

