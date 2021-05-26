Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce sales of $233.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $236.00 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $229.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $959.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $961.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $975.61 million, with estimates ranging from $965.70 million to $980.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.64. 222,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

