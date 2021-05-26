Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.25 million.Alteryx also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.270–0.240 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYX. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.58.

NYSE:AYX traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,922. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $641,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,721 shares of company stock worth $3,102,402. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

