Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report sales of $143.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.20 million. Banner posted sales of $147.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $559.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.40 million to $562.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $561.70 million, with estimates ranging from $546.70 million to $585.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Banner stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 132,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,282. Banner has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $97,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

