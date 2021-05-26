LCMS Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One LCMS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002863 BTC on exchanges. LCMS has a total market capitalization of $16.02 million and $760,796.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LCMS has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00059068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00352362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00185619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.50 or 0.00817558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LCMS Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

Buying and Selling LCMS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCMS directly using U.S. dollars.

