bAlpha (BALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $5.28 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $293.57 or 0.00783093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $5.28 million and $5.39 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded up 48.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00081832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00994208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.86 or 0.09743802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00091936 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

