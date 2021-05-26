HAPI Market Cap Reaches $4.82 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $2.34 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for approximately $61.14 or 0.00163093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HAPI has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00081832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00994208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.86 or 0.09743802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00091936 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

