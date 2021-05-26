Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.51 million.

PEN stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.26. 868,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,545.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.14.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

