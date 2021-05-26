$0.61 EPS Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. At Home Group posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in At Home Group by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOME traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

