Comparing Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) & DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) and Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and Trinseo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont de Nemours 15.97% 6.76% 3.74% Trinseo 3.53% 34.83% 6.85%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DuPont de Nemours and Trinseo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont de Nemours 0 12 7 0 2.37 Trinseo 0 2 2 0 2.50

DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus price target of $82.71, indicating a potential downside of 1.01%. Trinseo has a consensus price target of $56.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.90%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DuPont de Nemours is more favorable than Trinseo.

Dividends

DuPont de Nemours pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Trinseo pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. DuPont de Nemours pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinseo pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DuPont de Nemours has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Trinseo has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Trinseo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Trinseo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and Trinseo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion 2.18 -$2.95 billion $3.36 24.87 Trinseo $3.04 billion 0.82 $7.90 million $2.05 31.19

Trinseo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DuPont de Nemours. DuPont de Nemours is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trinseo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinseo has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trinseo beats DuPont de Nemours on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the carpet and artificial turf markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper market. The Synthetic Rubber segment provides styrene-butadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, and neodymium polybutadiene rubber for use in tires and modifiers, as well as technical rubber products, such as conveyor belts, hoses, seals, and gaskets. The Performance Plastics segment offers engineered compounds and blends for the automotive, consumer electronics, medical, electrical, building and construction, appliance, and lighting markets. This segment also offers acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, and polycarbonate solutions; and soft-touch polymers and bioplastics, such as thermoplastic elastomers. The Polystyrene segment provides general purpose polystyrenes and high impact polystyrene for use in appliances, food packaging and food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials. The Feedstocks segment offers styrene monomer, a basic building block of plastic. The Americas Styrenics segment provides styrene and polystyrene. Trinseo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

