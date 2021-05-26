Dynamite Price Down 34.2% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $161,851.98 and approximately $118,675.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00115730 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002304 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.92 or 0.00684126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 787,951 coins and its circulating supply is 377,115 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

