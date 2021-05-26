$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMK. Raymond James raised AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $239,739.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 20,291 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $507,680.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,536.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,063 shares of company stock worth $2,802,154 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 71,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

