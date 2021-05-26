Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director Sells $175,142.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.28. The stock had a trading volume of 101,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Primerica by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

