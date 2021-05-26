Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director Sells $175,142.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00.
Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.28. The stock had a trading volume of 101,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.57.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.29.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Primerica by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
Read More: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.