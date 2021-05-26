Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.080-1.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.330-4.410 EPS.

NYSE LSI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $99.38.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

LSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.