4NEW (KWATT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,906.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, 4NEW has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $43,773.16 and $2,906.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00082714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.01 or 0.01007717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.67 or 0.09704655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00092037 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

