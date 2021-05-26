Zacks: Analysts Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Brokerages expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report sales of $950,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240,000.00 and the highest is $1.66 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 3,417,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.07. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

