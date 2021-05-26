American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post $3.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 59.1% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,154. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.