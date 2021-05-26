$9.12 Million in Sales Expected for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to announce $9.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.41 million. iCAD reported sales of $5.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year sales of $40.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.28 million to $40.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million.

ICAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

ICAD traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. 49,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,414. iCAD has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

