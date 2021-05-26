Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.95 million.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,060. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. Cerus has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,662 shares of company stock worth $1,602,454 in the last ninety days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

