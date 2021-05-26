MASQ 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $197,363.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $197,363.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MASQ has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00059749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00354770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00187530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.45 or 0.00825093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,400,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

