Photon (PHO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Photon has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Photon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Photon has a market cap of $220,449.38 and $26.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,747.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.43 or 0.07175198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.64 or 0.01901171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.74 or 0.00489420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00194977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.06 or 0.00659817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.30 or 0.00459103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00384993 BTC.

About Photon

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,774,021,675 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

