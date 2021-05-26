Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNFT shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,168. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genfit in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

