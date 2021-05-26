Empty Set Dollar Price Down 12.1% This Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $22.33 million and $180,573.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00059749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00354770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00187530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.45 or 0.00825093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

