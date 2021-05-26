Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Price Target at $43.80

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 297,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,423. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

