COVIR.IO (CVR) Trading 50.9% Lower Over Last Week

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 50.9% lower against the US dollar. COVIR.IO has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $40,384.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.50 or 0.00064475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

