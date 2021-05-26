Aryacoin Price Up 16.8% This Week (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $4.98 million and $32,110.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009347 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

