TigerCash Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.69 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.27 or 0.01274670 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

