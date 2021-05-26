Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. Roth Capital upped their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Amyris by 128.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,483,000. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 4,011,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. Amyris has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.