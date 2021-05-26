Spectre.ai Utility Token Price Tops $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $298,537.76 and $1.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00083193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.01016351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.09 or 0.09744451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00092200 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

