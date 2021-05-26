$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. TriNet Group reported earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $156,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,504,095.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,446 shares of company stock worth $7,663,994. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.52. 284,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

