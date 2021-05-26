Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 195,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,696. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

