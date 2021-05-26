Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $11.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 320,436 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $6,643,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 203,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 9,734,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,403,603. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

