Analysts Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price at $8.90

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 385,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,272. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $695.48 million, a P/E ratio of -45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

