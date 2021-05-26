Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Hits $0.26

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $257,919.33 and approximately $1,631.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00353696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00187395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.65 or 0.00834840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars.

