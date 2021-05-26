Loom Network Hits Market Capitalization of $87.75 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $87.75 million and $11.16 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00082597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.50 or 0.01013744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.90 or 0.09741611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00092234 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.