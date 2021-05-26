ScPrime (SCP) One Day Volume Hits $3,963.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $3,963.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002546 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00353696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00082597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005371 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018837 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,975,518 coins and its circulating supply is 35,291,907 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

