Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.67 billion.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.07.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

