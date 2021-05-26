Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post sales of $93.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.87 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $62.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $381.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.34 million to $390.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $382.03 million, with estimates ranging from $371.47 million to $392.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. 1,488,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,442. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,513,561 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,493 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,752,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

