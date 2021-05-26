Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09).

Several research firms recently weighed in on KYMR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of KYMR stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. 277,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -14.59.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $26,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,845,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,697 shares of company stock worth $17,010,232 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

