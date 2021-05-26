Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. 904,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.1723 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 86.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.