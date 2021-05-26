BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Down 8.3% This Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $293,387.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00083192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00018992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.55 or 0.01005386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.11 or 0.09800474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00091577 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

