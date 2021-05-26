NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.55 million.

NEX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $922.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.41. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.44.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

