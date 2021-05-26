MVL Trading 30.1% Higher Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $207.18 million and $661,088.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00083004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.60 or 0.01024182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.07 or 0.09767241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00092085 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,846,035,907 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

