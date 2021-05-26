HEROcoin Market Cap Tops $6.64 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $50,887.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00083004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.60 or 0.01024182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.07 or 0.09767241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00092085 BTC.

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

