American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $515.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $10.77. 945,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,671. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

