Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,348,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,017,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,903. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.50 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

